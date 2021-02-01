Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Virgin Galactic, GameStop, Cirrus Logic and more

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Here are the stocks making headlines in after hours trading.

Virgin Galactic — Shares of the space exploration company rose 7% in extended trading, building off a 21.5% gain during market hours after Virgin Galactic announced that it could redo a spaceflight test as early as Feb. 13. Fellow space industry company SpaceX also announced Monday that it plans to launch an all-civilian crew into space later this year.

GameStop — The video game retailer extended its slide after the bell, falling 9%. The stock lost more than 30% during Monday's market hours after jumping 400% last week.

Cirrus Logic — Shares of the semiconductor company fell 6.5% in extended trading despite Cirrus posting better-then-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. Earnings and revenue were both higher than analysts were anticipating, according to Refinitiv, and forward revenue guidance was roughly in line.

NXP Semiconductors — The chipmaker's stock slipped more than 2% after hours despite NXP reporting better than expected revenue for the fourth quarter. The company's forward guidance was also higher than expected, according to FactSet.