Here's what every major analyst expects from Amazon's earnings after the bell

Wall Street analysts believe Amazon will cement its position as the main beneficiary of the coronavirus when the company reports fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell.

Shares of the company are down 9% since its October earnings compared to the S&P 500 which is up just over 15%

But analysts also say investors shouldn't worry about the stock as the e-commerce giant's momentum is likely here to stay.

The company is coming off a robust holiday season and analysts expect the report to reflect that.

Other items to watch include, international expansion, Prime member growth, Amazon Web Services revenue, and an update on the impact of the pandemic on spending.

Here's what analysts expect from Amazon's earnings: