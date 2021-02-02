CNBC PRO Talks: FundStrat's Tom Lee, short-seller Carson Block on the Reddit trading mania collapse

CNBC PRO subscribers can join FundStrat's Tom Lee and short-seller Carson Block to discuss the wild retail trading mania that captivated Wall Street in the past week and appears to be collapsing on Tuesday.

GameStop shares are down another 60% and the other popular Reddit trades are taking big hits as well.

CNBC Senior Markets Commentator Mike Santoli will talk to Lee, FundStrat's co-founder and head of research, to discuss what the buying frenzy fallout means for the stock market outlook and how to capitalize on the phenomenon. Lee was one of the few strategists on Wall Street who called the market bottom in March.

Then Mike will talk with Block, one of Wall Street's best known short sellers, to tell us what the future looks like for investors that make their living betting against stocks.

The stream is slated to start at 12 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player below at that time.