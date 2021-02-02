Kitchen United and Westfield team up to bring ghost kitchen tech to the mall

Looking to offset dwindling foot traffic and dining restrictions brought on by the pandemic, Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara, California has teamed up with Kitchen United to help diners order food to go.

Eateries at Westfield Valley Fair will be able to use Kitchen United's technology to facilitate to-go orders and send the food to lockers for pickup or delivery from the mall's ground floor.

"Shoppers can now access their favorite Valley Fair restaurants from the comfort of their home, and with the added convenience of being able to order from a number of different restaurants all on the same ticket," said Joy Lai, Kitchen United's chief operating officer.

A vertical conveyor belt will move orders from the food court to the pickup station making it easier for drivers to get food in about a minute. The increased speed helps maintain the quality of food being delivered, Lai said. Participating brands include Big Little Fish, Pizza My Heart and Haagen Dazs.

The companies had been in talks to team up prior to the pandemic but plans were accelerated due to Covid, Lai said.

"We've been doing everything we can to help the restaurants who need us at this time where mall traffic is lower ... and with indoor dining restrictions, it's been really, really challenging for these restaurants to even open and have business," she said.

The move makes sense as malls continue to struggle due to both the health crisis and changing consumer preferences. A recent report from Coresight projects as many as 10,000 stores could close in the U.S. this year, many of them apparel retailers, which would set a new record. These closures could lead to even fewer trips to the mall. Even top-tier malls are suffering, resulting in lower valuations.

Kitchen United, which has raised $50 million from investors including Google Ventures, isn't the only company looking to the mall for new business. Last year mall operator Simon Property and Accor, the hotelier, teamed up to launch C3, a virtual kitchen company. The venture is set to open more than 400 new kitchens this year thanks to a favorable real estate environment.

Ghost kitchens, also known as virtual or dark kitchens, allow companies to prepare food strictly for delivery, sometimes with multiple brands under one roof sharing a kitchen. The concept also allows brands to operate virtually, without a physical restaurant, serving food for delivery only.