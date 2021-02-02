Nio deliveries in January quadruple from a year ago, signaling a strong start to 2021

Bin Li, CEO of Chinese electric vehicle start-up NIO Inc., celebrates after ringing a bell as NIO stock begins trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the NYSE in New York, September 12, 2018.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car start-up Nio is off to a solid start for the year, even if it has a long way to go to catch up with market leader Tesla.

The company said Monday it delivered 7,225 vehicles in January, more than four times the 1,598 cars delivered during the same month last year.

Last month's figures also mark Nio's sixth-straight month of record high deliveries, bringing the start-up's cumulative deliveries to 82,866.

It's taken Nio about six years to reach this point, while Tesla delivered 180,570 cars in the last three months of 2020 alone.