Pro Talks replay: Tom Lee and Carson Block on the historic retail trading mania

Yun Li@YunLi626
CNBC PRO subscribers joined FundStrat's Tom Lee and short seller Carson Block for a special edition of PRO Talks in which the duo discussed a retail trading mania that sent shockwaves through Wall Street.

Investors should pick up bargains in the aftermath of buying frenzy that created dislocations in the broader market, Lee told CNBC's Senior Markets Commentator Mike Santoli.

Meanwhile, longtime short seller Block said the wild spikes in a handful of heavily shorted names should be a warning sign of the overall fragility of the stock market.

CNBC PRO subscribers can watch the full replay below.

