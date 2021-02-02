Robinhood raises trading limits on restricted stocks, customers can buy 100 GameStop shares now

Trading information for GameStop is displayed on the Robinhood App as another screen displays the Robinhood logo in this photo illustration January 29, 2021.

Robinhood further rolled back some if its trading limitations on Tuesday, now allowing clients to buy up to 100 shares of GameStop.

Meanwhile, shares of the brick-and-mortar retailer are tanking more than 40%, bringing its week-to-date decline to about 60%.

The brokerage also raised the limits on AMC Entertainment, Express and a few of the other five restricted stocks. Koss, BlackBerry and Genius Brands are no longer being restricted.

The restricted list tells clients how many shares and options contracts they can buy pertaining to a particular security.