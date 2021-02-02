There is ‘a lot of value’ in Russian assets despite protests, Goldman Sachs says

Participants of an unauthorized protest rally against of jailing of oppositon leader Alexei Navalny shout, on January 23, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. E

Despite nationwide protests against the detention of Alexei Navalny, Russian assets are poised to deliver good value to investors, according to Kevin Daly, co-head of CEEMEA research at Goldman Sachs.

Navalny, a Russian opposition leader and longtime critic of President Vladimir Putin, is facing a court hearing on Tuesday that could see him imprisoned for more than three years, and a government crackdown on protests in recent days has triggered talk of international sanctions.

Although acknowledging that there is "no easy resolution" to the political problems in Russia, as more than 4,500 people have been arrested in recent days, Daly said there are three macroeconomic factors that mean the economy may be insulated from geopolitical concerns.

"The protests have been very clear that they are not calling for broad sanctions, they want quite targeted sanctions, and the macro implications of that, I think, will be more limited," Daly told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Tuesday, adding that protesters were concerned that deeper economic ramifications may ultimately hurt their cause.

Secondly, he suggested that the Russian government still has room for maneuver, noting that the authorities responded with substantial fiscal easing during major protests in 2011/12 and have scope to do the same this time around.