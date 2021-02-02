Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Dell, McAfee & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • JPMorgan resumed Allstate as overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley named McAfee a top pick.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Dell to buy from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Palo Alto Networks to outperform from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla to $880 from $810.
Dell CEO Michael Dell delivers a keynote address during the 2013 Oracle Open World conference on September 25, 2013 in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

