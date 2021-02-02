Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Dell, McAfee & more
Published Tue, Feb 2 2021
8:16 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
JPMorgan resumed Allstate as overweight.
Morgan Stanley named McAfee a top pick.
Goldman Sachs upgraded Dell to buy from neutral.
Credit Suisse upgraded Palo Alto Networks to outperform from neutral.
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla to $880 from $810.
Dell CEO Michael Dell delivers a keynote address during the 2013 Oracle Open World conference on September 25, 2013 in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
