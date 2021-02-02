U.S. Covid hospitalizations and cases are falling, but new strains could undo that progress

A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient is moved to one of the COVID-19 wards at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 28, 2021. Nick Oxford | Reuters

The United States appears to be turning a corner on the Covid-19 pandemic as cases and hospitalizations rapidly fall across the U.S., but that progress could be thwarted by more contagious strains that have quickly taken hold in other parts of the world. The U.S. reported 134,300 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the average number of new cases over the previous seven days to 146,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That's down about 41% from a peak of almost 250,000 new cases per day last month. The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country has similarly fallen. There were 93,500 people in hospitals with Covid-19 across the U.S. as of Monday, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project, which was founded by journalists at The Atlantic. That's about 29% lower than the peak of 132,400 people hospitalized with the disease in the U.S. on Jan. 6.

Daily new deaths from Covid-19 remain high but appear to have hit a plateau. More than 3,100 Americans are dying from the disease every day, based on a seven-day average, according to Hopkins data. Daily new deaths lag cases and hospitalizations by a few weeks, so epidemiologists expect that figure to soon start to fall as well. But epidemiologists warn that the U.S. is in a dangerous point in the pandemic. They expressed concern that the declining numbers could lull the country into a sense of complacency when more caution than ever is needed. And while the numbers are off their peaks, the level of infection remains so high in most of the country that the loosening of restrictions as well as the spread of more contagious variants could still undo the country's progress, they say. The declining numbers come after what federal health officials have said was likely a surge driven by travel and celebrations linked to the winter holidays, including Christmas and New Year's. Dr. Bill Schaffner, an epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, said he's worried the trends won't hold. "There seems to be already a tendency, including in my own community, to start opening things up again, letting the bar stay open later and that sort of thing," Schaffner said in a phone interview. "I'm worried about that because I thought we'd learned that lesson. As soon as you do that, cases start to go up again." And while the U.S. has now authorized two vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the rollout has hit hurdles, Schaffner pointed out. The Trump administration had hoped to distribute enough vaccine doses to immunize 100 million people by the end of February. So far, the U.S. has distributed almost 50 million doses of the two-shot vaccines, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.