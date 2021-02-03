Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

CNBC PRO Talks: Market-beating manager Margie Patel on how to generate long-term income

Yun Li@YunLi626
Share

CNBC PRO subscribers can join Margie Patel, a market-beating portfolio manager at Wells Fargo, for a live discussion on how to generate income and growth for long-term investors.

CNBC's Leslie Picker will talk to Patel, who has more than 35 years of experience in the investing world, about how to navigate the markets amid heightened volatility and where she sees opportunities as the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Patel currently co-manages the Wells Fargo Diversified Capital Builder Fund (EKBYX), which has $1.2 billion asset under management. The fund, rated five stars by Morningstar, is beating the S&P 500 in 2021 with a 2.5% gain and it has topped the market over the five-year, 10-year and 15-year periods.

Patel also oversees the Wells Fargo Diversified Income Builder Fund (EKSAX) and High Yield Bond Fund (EKHAX).

More In Pro Talks

CNBC ProPro Talks replay: Tom Lee and Carson Block on the historic retail trading mania
Yun Li
CNBC ProFor PRO subscribers: FundStrat's Tom Lee, short-seller Carson Block on the Reddit trading mania collapse in a special PRO Talks
Yun Li
CNBC ProHere are Joe Terranova's picks for 2021 and how to play the recovery
Yun Li
Read More