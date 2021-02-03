NYU's 'Dean of Valuation’: GameStop would have to fall to $30 to be fairly priced

People walk by a GameStop store in Brooklyn on January 28, 2021 in New York City.

New York University finance professor Aswath Damodaran told CNBC on Wednesday he believes GameStop has more room to fall before it reaches what he considers a fair valuation.

The video-game retailer's stock was trading at nearly $108 Wednesday, up close to 20%. That follows two sessions of steep declines earlier this week as the retail-trading frenzy in the stock unwinds.

GameStop shares — which rallied 400% last week, at one point reaching an all-time high of $483 apiece — had surged in response to a short squeeze sparked by online traders rushing into the heavily bet-against name.