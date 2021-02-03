AstraZeneca vaccine can slow the spread of Covid and delayed second dose works, Oxford data shows

The U.K.'s decision to delay the second shot of the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford coronavirus vaccine has been found to be an effective strategy, according to the results of a new study.

Researchers at the University of Oxford found that the Covid-19 vaccine was 76% effective at preventing symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, and in fact that the efficacy rate rose with a longer interval before the first and second doses.

"Vaccine efficacy after a single standard dose of vaccine from day 22 to day 90 post vaccination was 76% ... and modelled analysis indicated that protection did not wane during this initial 3 month period," the study, under review at The Lancet medical journal and published on Tuesday as a preprint, found.

The efficacy rate rose to 82.4% when there was at least a 12-week interval before the second dose. When the second dose was given less than six weeks after the first one, the efficacy rate was 54.9%.

"These analyses show that higher vaccine efficacy is obtained with a longer interval between the first and second dose, and that a single dose of vaccine is highly efficacious in the first 90 days, providing further support for current policy," the report said.

The U.K.'s current strategy is to vaccinate as many people as possible with a single dose first and to delay the second dose for up to 12 weeks; the idea being that a first dose provides at least some partial protection and allows more people to access the vaccines while they are in limited supply.

The decision to delay giving people a second, booster dose has provoked controversy, and some questioned whether it could lower the efficacy of the vaccine at preventing serious Covid-19 infection.

However, the U.K.'s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, supported the approach. The U.K. is also delaying the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a move that the vaccine makers have warned against, arguing that there is no data to support a delay.

The study also provided important data on whether the vaccine reduces transmission of the virus, a previous unknown and a crucial question for policymakers looking to lift lockdown measures that have crippled the economy.

Based on weekly swabs from volunteers in the U.K. study, it found a 67% reduction in transmission after the first dose of the vaccine.