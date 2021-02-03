Here's what every major analyst had to say about Amazon's earnings and Bezos stepping down

25 September 2019, US: Jeff Bezos, head of Amazon, can be seen on the fringes of the company's novelties event. Photo: Andrej Sokolow/dpa (Photo by Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Amazon's fourth quarter earnings surprised Wall Street analysts in more ways than one.

The e-commerce giant reported one of its most impressive and biggest quarters to date beating on earnings and sales estimates on Tuesday after the bell and leaving its mark as the main beneficiary of the coronavirus.

And even though the news that Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos would step aside later this year was shocking to some, not much is likely to derail the stock, according to analysts. Andy Jassy, who built Amazon's cloud business, will be taking over.

The stock is mostly flat in premarket trading.

Here's what analysts are saying about the company's earnings report and the Bezos transition: