Golden Globes 2021: Top nominees for the 78th film and TV awards show

Aided by actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, the Hollywood Foreign Press announced the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday.
The awards ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 28, honors excellence in film and television. It will air on NBC.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, veteran hosts of the Globes, will return to emcee the event. The pair will be broadcasting in different locations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fey will be live from New York City's Rainbow Room and Poehler from the Beverly Hilton.
The Hollywood Foreign Press had previously announced that Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Norman Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett award.
Here are the top nominees for this year's Golden Globes:
Best TV Series, Comedy:
"Emily in Paris"
"The Flight Attendant"
"The Great"
"Schitt's Creek
"Ted Lasso"
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy:
Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Elle Fanning, "The Great"
Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy:
Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudekis, "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Best TV Series, Drama:
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Ratched"
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Caul Saul"
Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
Al Pacino, "Hunters"
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:
"Normal People"
"The Queen's Gambit"
"Small Axe"
"The Undoing"
"Unorthodox"
Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:
Cate Blanchett, "Miss America"
Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"
Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queens Gambit"
Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:
Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"
Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"
Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"
Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
John Boyega, "Small Axe"
Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"
Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"
Donald Southerland, "The Undoing"
Best Director: Motion Picture:
David Fincher, "Mank"
Regina King, "One Night in Miami"
Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"
Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Best Original Score:
"The Midnight Sky"
"Tenet"
"News of the World"
"Mank"
"Soul"
Best Motion Picture: Drama
"The Father"
"Mank"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Riz Ahmed, "The Sound of Metal"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
Gary Oldman, "Mank"
Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"Hamilton"
"Music"
"Palm Springs"
"The Prom"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Kate Hudson, "Music"
Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"
Rosamund Pike, "I Care A Lot"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James Corden, "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Jared Leto, "The Little Things"
Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"
Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.