Golden Globes 2021: Top nominees for the 78th film and TV awards show

Awkwafina accepts the award for BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY for "The Farewell" onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Aided by actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, the Hollywood Foreign Press announced the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday.

The awards ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 28, honors excellence in film and television. It will air on NBC.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, veteran hosts of the Globes, will return to emcee the event. The pair will be broadcasting in different locations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fey will be live from New York City's Rainbow Room and Poehler from the Beverly Hilton.

The Hollywood Foreign Press had previously announced that Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Norman Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett award.

Here are the top nominees for this year's Golden Globes: