House to vote Thursday to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee roles, Hoyer says

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shouts at journalists as she goes through security outside the House Chamber at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 12, 2021.

The House will vote Thursday on a resolution to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of her committee assignments, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said.

The move comes amid resounding criticism against Greene for a series of extreme remarks she made prior to winning her congressional seat, and mounting pressure on Republican leaders to censure or condemn those comments.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., met with Greene on Tuesday evening in his Capitol office. He offered no immediate comment following the discussion.

"I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments," Hoyer, D-Md., said in a statement Wednesday.

"The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow," Hoyer said.

McCarthy had proposed to Hoyer that Republicans would take Greene off the Education and Labor Committee if she could hold onto her Budget Committee assignment, a source with knowledge told NBC News. Hoyer evidently rejected that deal, which would have avoided a vote on the House floor.

Greene's assignment to the Education Committee has proved more controversial in light of reports she mocked a school shooting survivor and suggested that other shootings were hoaxes.

Spokespeople for Greene and McCarthy did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the upcoming vote.

Greene, who won her House seat after running unopposed in Georgia 14th congressional district, has long drawn widespread scrutiny and condemnation for promoting a sprawling list of conspiracy theories.

Greene has in the past expressed support for the baseless Qanon conspiracy, which alleges that former President Donald Trump was locked in a secret battle against a cabal of "deep-state" criminals in politics and media. She also recently came under fire following a CNN report showing that her Facebook page had liked multiple comments calling for executing prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Media outlets also reported that Greene in 2018 had suggested that wildfires in California had perhaps been caused by laser beams.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week condemned Greene's "loony lies and conspiracy theories," calling them "cancer for the Republican Party and our country."

But many Republicans have kept silent about Greene, or have withheld judgment about her possible expulsion from the congressional committees.

Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted earlier Wednesday that Greene's "alleged comments on various issues" would be "troubling" if they accurately reflect her current views. But "the most important thing for me is to understand what Rep. Greene believes now and in the past," Graham tweeted, inviting her to correct the record "if it needs to be corrected."

Greene, meanwhile, has lashed out at the media throughout the latest wave of damaging stories about her.

"If @SpeakerPelosi was the minority leader, she would pull every identity politics trick in the book to defend her member," Greene claimed Wednesday on Twitter. "White, Woman, Wife, Mother, Christian, Conservative, Business Owner [...] These are the reasons they don't want me on Ed & Labor."

She previously warned that if Democrats move to cut her from House committees, "I can assure them that the precedent they are setting will be used extensively against members on their side once we regain the majority after the 2022 elections."

Some Republicans have already taken steps in that direction. Republican lawmakers this week put forward an amendment to oust Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from her committees, accusing her of making anti-Semitic comments.

Omar, one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress, said in a statement that that effort is a "desperate smear rooted in racism, misogyny, and Islamophobia."

"Republicans will do anything to distract from the fact that they have not only allowed but elevated members of their own caucus who encourage violence," Omar said.