India's plans to sell state-owned firms will drive the economy toward $5 trillion, tycoon says

SINGAPORE — India's efforts to privatize state-owned companies will take the country closer to becoming a $5 trillion economy, a top Indian business leader told CNBC on Wednesday.

The government has a disinvestment target of 1.75 trillion rupees (about $24 billion) for the next fiscal year which starts on April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this week during her budget announcement.

It means the government will divest by selling state-owned assets to the private sector, or listing them on the stock exchange.

That would include completing the privatization of state-owned companies such as Air India, Container Corporation of India and Shipping Corporation of India, among others. It would also involve a government proposal to take two public sector banks and a general insurance company private.

"This is a very good move," Anil Agarwal, executive chairman of diversified natural resources firm Vedanta Resources, said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

He said the government's stake sale efforts will provide a "great opportunity, all over the world, for people to come in and invest." It would also make the state-owned companies more productive, he added.

Agarwal set up a $10 billion fund with U.K.-based investment firm Centricus last year, aimed at investing in government companies that are up for sale. Local media quoted him as saying that 5% of the fund is his own money, while the rest will come from investors.