Jack Ma's uneasy relationship with Beijing casts shadow over Alibaba's strong earnings and future

HANGZHOU, CHINA - NOVEMBER 13: Alibaba founder Jack Ma attends the 5th World Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Convention at Hangzhou International Expo Centre on November 13, 2019 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. VCG | Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China — Jack Ma, Alibaba's high-profile founder appears to be on the wrong side of the Chinese government, sparking a chain of events that has upped regulatory scrutiny on the e-commerce giant and cast uncertainty over its future. Even after Alibaba reported December-quarter earnings above expectations, analysts and experts have warned that Ma's friction with Beijing could hurt growth. "Investors are looking at Alibaba with a much more careful eye after having been attracted by the growth story and the founder's global profile," Rebecca Fannin, author of "Tech Titans of China," told CNBC by email. "The current frictions are a new reality for investors who may not have carefully considered how the company's rise as a powerful tech titan could be a threat to the status quo." It began in October when Ma made some negative comments about Chinese financial regulators just days ahead of the initial public offering (IPO) of Ant Group in Shanghai and Hong Kong, which would have been the world's biggest. Ma also founded Ant Group and Alibaba owns about a third of the company.

There are two major concerns now. First, that Ant Group could be forced to restructure and even scale back some of its businesses like lending which has driven its growth. Such moves could seriously slash its valuation. The second concern is whether regulators might force Alibaba to break up or change parts of it core commerce business, which is its biggest profit driver. "For now the greatest risk seems to be around investors' confidence in the Alibaba brand and ecosystem," Neil Campling, head of tech, media and telecom research at Mirabaud Securities, told CNBC by email. "But if there is tighter regulation for the core drivers of the Alibaba platform then it could certainly stunt the growth of Alibaba. After all innovation and intricate weaving of the different aspects of the ecosystem combine to bring economies of scale and growth." Campling has a long-term buy rating on Alibaba's stock.

Just 'noise' for long-term investors