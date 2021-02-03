JPMorgan defends its call on metal trades after investor backlash

JPMorgan has defended its bearish call on base metals after what the bank called a "healthy amount of pushback" from investors.

In December, shortly after copper prices hit seven-year highs the Wall Street bank's commodities team closed out the bullish call it had held for much of 2020 on copper and other base metals and turned neutral on the sector. It cited an early peak and expected subsequent slowdown in Chinese credit, and a delayed spike in new sources of demand from global de-carbonization initiatives.

The bank now forecasts an average price of $7,700 per metric ton for spot copper in the first quarter of 2021, moving down toward a $6,500/mt average in the fourth quarter, with other base metals following a similar downward trajectory amid still persistent levels of oversupply.

In a note Monday, JPMorgan Head of Global Commodities Research Natasha Kaneva and her team highlighted that objections to the call had focused on credit cycles outside of China, "green" demand, supply underinvestment driving the next "supercycle" and continued copper stockpiling by China's State Reserve Bureau.

"Our long-held view is based on our assessment that the current China-driven supercycle has peaked and is unwinding as Chinese investment growth and exports as share of the country's GDP are set to decline," Kaneva reiterated.

A "supercycle" generally refers to a multi-decade period of above trend movement in base metal prices derived from a fundamental structural shift in demand. Until a new supercycle develops, prices will remain beholden to business cycles and driven by their more transient highs and lows, Monday's note concluded.