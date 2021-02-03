Ready Nutrition sports drinks launch in stores, backed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Products from Ready Nutrition, which makes protein-infused sports drinks, protein powder and snacks, are now available in select grocery stores, including Giant Eagle. They'll also appear in Albertsons in the spring and on Amazon by the second quarter

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, founder and president Pat Cavanaugh said the company, backed by investors, including National Basketball Association star Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be "aggressive" in its marketing spend to build awareness among consumers.

"We've got a goal, and it's above what launching sports drinks would normally set," Cavanaugh said. "We expect an above-average sales figure for the first year."

"We're the new kid on the block as far as sports drinks," Cavanaugh added. "We've got high expectations. We're not in a position to say, 'We're going to do A, B, and C.' We're going to let our product and our marketing get people inspired to try the product, and we know people are going to like it."

Typically, younger companies added to grocers get a specific time to sell products and need to show retailers that consumers will buy their products.

"You need to prove out to these retailers that people will come in and pull that product off the shelf," said Duane Stanford, editor of Beverage Digest. "And if they don't pull it fast enough, then that window, especially these days, can close up quickly."