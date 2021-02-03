These stocks loved by analysts, but hated by hedge funds could be the next squeeze candidates

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

While GameStop and the other Reddit trade names are coming back to earth, the epic short squeezes in the stocks have still put hedge funds betting against equities on their heels.

A handful of stocks are loved by Wall Street analysts, but hedge funds have built significant bets against them. These names could possibly see a lift as hedge funds continue to de-risk in the wake of getting caught on the wrong side of the GameStop trade. Analysts see much higher share prices over the next 12 months and hedge funds throwing in the towel could be the spark.