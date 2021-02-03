Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO
Tech

Toyota’s Super Bowl ad features moving story of Paralympian Jessica Long

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Share
Key Points
  • Toyota will air a 60-second ad titled "Upstream" in the second quarter of Sunday's game to tell the story of Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long.
  • The company said it wants to share an "uplifting message of hope and strength."
Still from Toyota's 2021 Super Bowl commercial.
Source: Saatchi & Saatchi

You won't see any cars in Toyota's Super Bowl ad this year. 

The automaker will air a 60-second spot titled "Upstream" in the second quarter of Sunday's game to tell the story of Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long. The athlete is part of Team Toyota. The company said it wants to share an "uplifting message of hope and strength."

The ad featuring Long, who was adopted by an American couple from a Russian orphanage, depicts a phone call about how Long needed to have her legs amputated due to a rare condition called fibular hemimelia. Long didn't have fibulas, ankles, heels and most of the other bones in her feet.

The spot ends with the line, "We believe there is hope and strength in all of us." The company worked with its agency, Publicis' Saatchi & Saatchi. 

Toyota is among a growing group of advertisers sharing their Super Bowl ads ahead of the game this Sunday.

Toyota said it will also display a five-second ad encouraging people to "practice social responsibility" by following CDC guidelines, including wearing masks, social distancing and getting the vaccine when they're able. 

VIDEO1:1501:15
Big brands punt Super Bowl ads while new names like Chipotle, Huggies come aboard
The News with Shepard Smith


Nominations are open for the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50, a list of private start-ups using breakthrough technology to become the next generation of great public companies. Submit by Friday, Feb. 12, at 3 pm EST.