Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Kohl's, Utz, Beyond Meat, Amazon & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • DA Davidson downgraded Beyond Meat to underperform from neutral.
  • Cowen upgraded Comcast to outperform from market perform.
  • Susquehanna raised its price target on Amazon to $5,200 from $4,000.
  • Argus upgraded 3M to buy from hold.
  • Cowen upgraded Kohl's to outperform from market perform.
  • Goldman Sachs reinstated ConocoPhillips as buy.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Utz to neutral from buy.
Plant-based Beyond Meat products seen in a Target superstore.
Alex Tai | LightRocket | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

