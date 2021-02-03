Skip Navigation
SIGN IN
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Kohl's, Utz, Beyond Meat, Amazon & more
Published Wed, Feb 3 2021
8:11 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
DA Davidson downgraded Beyond Meat to underperform from neutral.
Cowen upgraded Comcast to outperform from market perform.
Susquehanna raised its price target on Amazon to $5,200 from $4,000.
Argus upgraded 3M to buy from hold.
Cowen upgraded Kohl's to outperform from market perform.
Goldman Sachs reinstated ConocoPhillips as buy.
DA Davidson downgraded Utz to neutral from buy.
Plant-based Beyond Meat products seen in a Target superstore.
Alex Tai | LightRocket | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
