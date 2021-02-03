Wells Fargo's star manager Margie Patel explains how to generate yield amid low interest rates

Market-topping portfolio manager Margie Patel believes long-term investors need to take more risk in order to generate income and growth in the current low-rate environment.



Wells Fargo's Patel said conservative investors, who are being punished in this environment, need to dial up their risk for the foreseeable future, by increasing their allocation in equities or high-yield bonds. Patel manages the five-star rated Wells Fargo Diversified Capital Builder Fund (EKBYX) with $1.2 billion in assets under management. The fund has topped the market over the five-year, 10-year and 15-year periods.

"I think people really have to rethink their approach to risk-free investments and how much income they are willing to give up in order to be risk free," Patel said in the latest installment of CNBC PRO Talks with Leslie Picker. "The zero interest rate policy the the Fed is pursuing is putting a real penalty on conservative savers and that's the reality."

Patel also revealed which sectors she likes and which ones investors should avoid. Here's the PRO talk replay: