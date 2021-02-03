Everyone should file taxes this year due to Covid. It could get you more financial relief

Tax season is coming up, and this year, in particular, there's a big reason for everyone to file a return, regardless of how much money they made last year.

That's because the coronavirus pandemic has ushered in some key changes that make filing a return critical, even if you aren't likely to get a large refund.

"This tax season is not going to look like any other," said Tania Brown, a certified financial planner and coach at SaverLife, a nonprofit focused on helping low-income Americans save.

You may need to file to claim your stimulus checks

The most important reason that low-income Americans who previously didn't need to file a tax return should do so this year is to claim the economic impact payments that they're eligible for, according to Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Non-filers — generally single, low-income adults without children — likely didn't receive any of the stimulus payments that have gone out so far, as the federal government used IRS data to send them to Americans. Those who didn't receive payments can claim them as a recovery rebate credit by filing a 2020 tax return.

"This will be a significant payment for people," said Maag, adding that individuals could get up to $1,800 —$1,200 from the first payment and $600 from the second.

More from Invest in You:

Democrats try to pass a $15 minimum wage through budget reconciliation

Take these steps to shake off anxiety and take control of your financial life

Stay the course in the stock market, even amid the GameStop trading frenzy

Having a tax return on hand will also help if there is further stimulus, said Maag. Those who have filed will have provided the IRS with either their mailing address or direct deposit information, so the agency will know where to send any future payments.

It's also important that people who didn't get the full amount of stimulus payment that they were eligible for file a tax return to claim the recovery rebate credit, said Maag.

This includes people who had a significant drop in income in 2020 from 2019 that would have meant a larger payment, as well as those who have a dependent child in their household that they didn't have last year or a new baby eligible for a check.

You may be eligible for more credits this year