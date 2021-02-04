5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow, S&P 500 look to extend their rallies to four straight days

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, February 3, 2021. Carlo Allegri | Reuters

2. Ken Frazier to retire as Merck CEO at end of June

Kenneth C. Frazier, Chairman and CEO of Merck & Co. Stephanie Keith | Getty Images

Merck Chairman and CEO Ken Frazier is retiring. He will be succeeded as CEO on June 30 by CFO Robert Davis, the company said. Frazier, 66, will become executive chairman for what the drugmaker described as a "transition period to be determined by the board." Frazier, one of the few Black corporate leaders in the United States, has served as Merck's chief executive since January 2011. Frazier's retirement was announced shortly before Merck reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of estimates. Per-share profit was $1.32 on $12.5 billion in revenue. Merck forecast full-year 2021 earnings between $6.48 to $6.68 per share, which were higher than analyst expectations. Dow stock Merck was little changed in the premarket.

3. Apple and Hyundai-Kia pushing toward deal on Apple Car

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, June 22, 2020. Brooks Kraft | Apple, Inc. | via Reuters

Apple shares rose nearly 2% in Thursday's premarket, the morning after CNBC reported that the tech giant is close to finalizing a deal with Hyundai-Kia to manufacture an Apple-branded autonomous electric vehicle at the Kia assembly plant in West Point, Georgia. The so-called Apple Car, which is being developed by a team at Apple, is tentatively scheduled to go into production in 2024, though people familiar with the talks said the eventual rollout could be pushed back.

4. Klobuchar unveils antitrust reform that would impact Big Tech

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, speaks during a confirmation hearing of Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs nominee of U.S. President Joe Biden, before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee in Washington, D.C., January 27, 2021. Sarah Silbiger | Pool | Reuters

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., unveiled a sweeping antitrust reform bill, setting a tough tone in her new role as chair of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust. If enacted, it would bring significantly more risk to companies like Facebook and Alphabet-owned Google, which are already facing federal lawsuits, and to any dominant firm seeking to acquire another company. House antitrust subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline, D-R.I., has similarly called for extensive reforms that would impact Big Tech.

5. Biden signals flexibility on Covid stimulus

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discuss coronavirus aid legislation with Democratic senators during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 3, 2021. Tom Brenner | Reuters