Asia-Pacific stocks dip; Apple close to finalizing deal with Hyundai-Kia

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific dipped in Thursday morning trade following another positive session overnight for the S&P 500 stateside. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.36% in early trade while the Topix index slipped fractionally. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.37%. Stocks in Australia slid as the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.32%. Australia's trade data for December is set to be out around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded slightly lower.

Apple closing in on deal with Hyundai-Kia

Shares of South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors jumped 1.83% and 2.35%, respectively, in morning trade. That came after sources told CNBC that Apple is close to finalizing a deal with Hyundai-Kia to manufacture an Apple-branded autonomous electric vehicle at the Kia assembly plant in West Point, Georgia. On Wednesday, shares of Kia surged following a local media report that the carmaker is set to sign a 4 trillion won (about $3.59 billion) deal with Apple to build electric vehicles, according to Reuters.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to close at 3,830.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 36.12 points to end its trading day at 30,723.60 while the Nasdaq Composite dipped slightly to close at 13,610.54.

Currencies