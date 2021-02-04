Deutsche Bank swings to annual profit, beating expectations

A Deutsche Bank AG flag flies outside the company's office on Wall Street in New York.

Deutsche Bank on Thursday beat earnings expectations for 2020 as it emerges from the coronavirus crisis, led by a strong performance in its investment banking division.

Germany's largest lender posted a full-year net profit of 113 million euros ($135.7 million). Analysts had expected a loss of 201 million euros, according to Refinitiv. Deutsche reported a 5.7 billion euro loss for 2019 as it underwent major restructuring.

The bank netted a 51 million euro profit for the fourth quarter, compared to analyst expectations of a 325 million euro loss.

The bank's CFO, James von Moltke, told CNBC shortly after the announcement that it had hit all of its goals for the year.

It comes after Deutsche Bank managed to unexpectedly swing to profit in the third quarter of 2020, posting a net income 182 million euros ($214 million).

This is a breaking story, please check back later for more.