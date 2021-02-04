European markets head for mixed open as earnings, coronavirus remain in focus

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Thursday as investors remain focused on earnings reports and developments on the coronavirus pandemic.

London's FTSE is seen opening 5 points higher at 6,506, Germany's DAX just 1 point higher at 13,922, France's CAC 40 down 6 points at 5,551 and Italy's FTSE MIB 21 points lower at 22,464, according to IG.

The lackluster open for European markets comes as investors remain focused on the latest earnings this quarter, with reports Thursday from Deutsche Bank, Unilever, Shell, Royal Mail, Infineon, BT, ABB, Roche, Dassault Systemes and Enel.

Reporting before the opening bell, Deutsche Bank beat earnings expectations for 2020 as it emerges from the coronavirus crisis, led by a strong performance in its investment banking division.

Also reporting ahead of the market open, oil giant Royal Dutch Shell reported a sharp drop in full-year profit with the pandemic hitting demand, and taking a heavy toll on the global oil and gas industry.

U.K. investors will be keeping an eye on the Bank of England's latest monetary policy decision on Thursday.

Global markets are also focused on earnings; U.S. futures contracts were slightly lower during the overnight session as Wall Street attempted to continue the S&P 500′s winning streak on Thursday. Investors watched a handful of stocks including eBay, PayPal and Qualcomm in extended trading after each issued a quarterly earnings report.

Meanwhile, shares in major Asia-Pacific markets slipped on Thursday, with South Korea leading the losses.

