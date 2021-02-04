From Apple to Honeywell, Jim Cramer's 13 dream team Super Bowl-ready stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that the market is back in rally mode with stock prices going higher for desirable reasons.

Investors are paying up for stocks as companies post positive results from their most recent quarters, a contrast from the Reddit-inspired rally in a handful of stocks, the "Mad Money" host said.

And with the Super Bowl Sunday night, Cramer, a fantasy football diehard, drafted what he called a dream team of stock equivalents to the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players set to take the field in the NFL championship game.

"The market's always been a game, albeit one with very real stakes," Cramer said. "The name of the game is finding all-star companies that can handle all kinds of setbacks and still get you to the championship."

The major stock averages all advanced more than 1% in Thursday's session with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both closing at new highs for the first time in more than a week. After suffering a negative week for stocks, the indexes are all up at least 3.5% week to date to start off February.

Cramer's football portfolio makes a case for diversification in the wake of speculative trades carried out by adherents of the WallStreetBets stock idea forum on Reddit.

"These players can do that. GameStop can't. Nor can AMC or Nokia or any of the other meme stocks. Those are for practice, this lineup is for posterity.

Cramer's starting line up stocks and his takeaways: