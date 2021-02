A person walks past a GameStop in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021.

The feverish trading around GameStop appears to have broken, but there are three events in the months ahead that could impact the stock, according to Bank of America.

Shares of the video game retailer plummeted 72% on Monday and Tuesday, reversing much of the gains from a Reddit-fueled short squeeze. Bank of America said that some of the factors that have driven price action so far, such as daily trading volume and social media conversation, have turned.