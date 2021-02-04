Jim Cramer issues caution about 'celebrity SPAC plays'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave a critical assessment of the supply of blank-check companies coming to market, likening the quality of the latest batch of SPAC offerings to weaker IPOs trading on stock exchanges.

As the craze for SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies, on Wall Street continues to play out, the "Mad Money" host turned cynical, saying the market has been "flooded with cash to the point of absurdity."

"The SPAC cycle is starting to look like an IPO cycle. They give you the good merchandise early, like DraftKings … or the better EV plays, but then they start peddling junk," he said.

Spaceflight company Virgin Galactic and Nikola, a controversial company with plans to make zero-emission vehicles, were some of the highest-profile SPAC offerings in the past two years. Through SPACs, private enterprises are taken public through publicly traded companies set up to merge with a target company.