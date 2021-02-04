Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Mike Santoli’s market notes: Stocks leave Reddit mania in the rear view, risk appetite rises, mind your bonds

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Share
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Source: The New York Stock Exchange

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • A nine-day round trip underway in the benchmark, a shakeout of crowded market pockets followed by a reload on risk. The S&P 500 responding to very modest oversold conditions after the Reddit-stock tremor with a resilient rebound to nose up against its former high from a week ago Tuesday.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProHere are the next catalysts to watch with the GameStop trade, Bank of America says
Jesse Pound4 hours ago
CNBC ProCorporate debt is pricey now, but some 'rising star' bonds could pay off nicely for investors
Patti Domm4 hours ago
CNBC ProSurge in buying stocks with borrowed money sparks comparison to dot-com bubble, financial crisis
Jeff Cox
Read More