Mike Santoli’s market notes: Stocks leave Reddit mania in the rear view, risk appetite rises, mind your bonds

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Source: The New York Stock Exchange
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
A nine-day round trip underway in the benchmark, a shakeout of crowded market pockets followed by a reload on risk. The S&P 500 responding to very modest oversold conditions after the Reddit-stock tremor with a resilient rebound to nose up against its former high from a week ago Tuesday.