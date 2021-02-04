Nordstrom sees revenue rising 25% in 2021 as it puts focus on Rack, small-format stores and e-commerce

A pedestrian and cyclist wear facemasks outside a branch of department store chain Nordstrom in Santa Monica, California on May 11, 2020.

Nordstrom said Thursday it expects revenue to rise more than 25% in fiscal 2021 from the prior year, with roughly half of its sales coming from its digital business.

Last year, the department store chain rang up about a third of its sales online.

With shoppers changing their purchasing behaviors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Nordstrom said it plans to focus its investments on smaller-format stores, building its off-price Rack business and e-commerce, as it tries to win back old customers and reach new ones.

Nordstrom's anticipated 2021 sales growth comes in a bit lower than the 26.6% increase expected by analysts, according to a Refinitiv survey.

The company also expects earnings before interest and taxes to be positive in fiscal 2021, it said ahead of an virtual meeting with investors Thursday.

Nordstrom shares were halted ahead of the news release, up 4.1%. When they resumed trading, shares were down around 3%.

While the pace of growth is staggering compared with previous years, Nordstrom will be lapping 2020, when its brick-and-mortar stores were closed for two quarters due to Covid restrictions in the spring. Sales were later hurt on the West Coast, as Covid-19 cases surged across the region into the fall and winter, prompting state officials to renew restrictions.

Nordstrom won't report its fourth-quarter results until March 2. But the company has reiterated its previous outlook calling for sales to be down in the low 20% range compared with a year earlier. Earnings before interest and taxes are still expected to be positive, too.