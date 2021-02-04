Role of medical drones in global Covid vaccine campaign is growing

Zipline, the California-based drone start-up that delivers critical medical supplies in countries like Ghana and Rwanda, is pursuing a larger role in the Covid-19 global vaccine effort and taking on one of the trickiest logistical challenges: cold-chain storage.

Earlier this week, Nigeria's Kaduna state signed a deal with Zipline allowing the drone delivery of Covid-19 vaccines. Kaduna's partnership with Zipline, which delivered more than 1 million doses of other vaccines in Africa over the past year, will also enable on-demand delivery of blood products, medications and other vaccines.

The deal with Kaduna did not include cold chain storage, but separately, Zipline is working on a plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines with end-to-end cold chain capabilities. The ultra-cold temperatures required for storing the Covid-19 vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech has not only driven a buying frenzy for freezers and dry ice, but also created logistical challenges for cash-strapped medical facilities that may not be able to afford such equipment.

"Cold chain distribution in pharma is complicated even in normal times," David Gitlin, president and CEO of Carrier Global Corp. told CNBC in November. "You have a clock ticking, you have an expiration date, you have multiple modes of transportation, multiple handoffs, from [original equipment manufacturer] all the way to administration. ... The good news is public and private industry all coming together to be part of the solution through more capacity and new digital capabilities."

Zipline — which ranked No. 7 on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list — plans to leverage its drone delivery network for frozen and ultra-low temperature Covid-19 vaccines and medical products in the markets where it operates, starting this April. It declined to specify a vaccine partner.