Smartmatic sues Fox News, Giuliani and Sidney Powell for $2.7 billion over false election claims

Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, attorneys for President Donald Trump, conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Voting software company Smartmatic on Thursday filed a $2.7 billion libel suit against Fox News, three Fox hosts, and the lawyers Rudy Giulani and Sidney Powell over what the firm said are knowingly false claims about former President Donald Trump's election loss.

Smartmatic accused the defendants of "inventing a story" that Trump lost to President Joe Biden as a result of wide-ranging and Byzantine ballot fraud.

"Without any true villain, Defendants invented one. Defendants decided to make Smartmatic the villain in their story," says the 285-page suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Fox News hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro are among the named defendants in the complaint.

The suit accuses all of the defendants of falsely saying or implying that Smartmatic's election technology and software was comprised or hacked during the 2020 election, among other false claims.

Trump for months has refused to accept that President Joe Biden fairly defeated him in both the national popular vote and the Electoral College, which actually determines who becomes president.

The president and his allies, including his personal lawyer Giuliani and Powell, have repeatedly made false claims that there was widespread fraud and manipulaton of voting machines that led to an undercount of Trump votes and and overcount of ballots for Biden.

Smartmatic scoffed at those claims, just as a number of judges, some of them appointed by Trump, have rejected challenges to Biden's win.

The suit notes that the company provide its technology during the 2020 election to just one single jurisdiction, Los Angeles County in California, and "nowhere else."

"The Earth is round," Smartmatic's lawyers wrote at the very beginning of the complaint.

"Two plus two equals four. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States," the suit says. "The election was not stolen, rigged, or fixed. These are facts. They are demonstrable and irrefutable."

"Defendants have always known these facts," the suit says.

"But they also saw an opportunity to capitalize on President Trump's popularity by inventing a story. Defendants decided to tell people that the election was stolen from President Trump and Vice President [Mike] Pence."

In a statement responding to the lawsuit, a Fox News Media spokesperson said, "Fox News Media is committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion."

"We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court," the spokesperson said.

