Treasury yields climb after better-than-expected jobs data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.139% at 3:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced to 1.927%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb on Thursday morning, as investors watched for progress on an economic relief plan, and also following better-than-expected private jobs data.

Treasury yields continued to rise, after data released Wednesday showed private companies added 174,000 jobs in January, which was well above the 50,000 payrolls estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones. It also marked an improvement from the 78,000 decline in private payrolls in December.

The Labor Department is due to release its latest weekly jobless claims report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect first-time claims to total 830,000 for the week that ended Jan. 30, which would mark a slight reduction on 847,000 new claims made the previous week.

Data tracking nonfarm unit labor costs and productivity in the fourth quarter is also expected out at that time.

Figures for factory orders in December are due to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, is expected to make a speech at 2 p.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Thursday for $30 billion of 4-week bills and $35 billion of 8-week bills.