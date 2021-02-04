Watch Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speak after latest policy decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:00 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is speaking at a press conference following the U.K. central bank's latest monetary policy decision.

Investors will likely watch for any comments from Bailey on the health of the U.K. economy and the possibility of further monetary stimulus. The U.K. entered a third national lockdown at the start of the month to tackle a new variant of Covid-19. At the same time, market players are monitoring progress in the rollout of vaccines across Britain.

