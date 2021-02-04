Taco Bell owner Yum Brands earnings top estimates, despite blow of international Covid restrictions

Signage is displayed outside a Yum! Brands Inc. Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Yum Brands on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analyst predictions, despite international dining room closures weighing on same-store sales growth at KFC and Pizza Hut.

Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.15, adjusted, vs. $1.01 expected

Revenue: $1.74 billion vs. $1.72 billion expected

Yum reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $332 million, or $1.08 per share, down from $488 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.15 per share, beating the $1.01 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 3% to $1.74 billion, topping expectations of $1.72 billion.