5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Wall Street tracks for its best week since November

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

U.S. stock futures rose Friday ahead of the before-the-bell release of the government's January employment report. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Thursday each gained more than 1% to close at record highs as a better-than-expected jobless claims report helped boost sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday also added 1%, or 332 points, but remained about 0.4% away from its Jan. 20 record close. Ahead of Wall Street trading Friday, the Dow was up nearly 3.6%; the S&P 500 was up more than 4.2%; and the Nasdaq was up over 5.4%. All three stock benchmarks were tracking for their best weeks since November.

2. Jobs growth likely rebounded in January

A worker welds a structural steel beam during production at the SME Steel Contractors facility in West Jordan, Utah, on Feb. 1, 2021. George Frey | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Labor Department is set to issue its latest monthly jobs data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect an addition of 50,000 nonfarm payrolls for January, which turned to be the deadliest month of the pandemic. The nation's unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 6.7%. Stimulus checks boosted spending early in the month, and that may have helped employment. The economy saw monthly job losses in December for the first time since April as surging Covid-19 cases and increased virus mitigation efforts took their toll.

3. Democrats press ahead with Covid stimulus without Republicans

President Joe Biden speaks to staff of the US State Department during his first visit in Washington, DC, February 4, 2021. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday as Democrats moved forward with the process of passing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, based on President Joe Biden's blueprint, along party lines. Biden has said he hopes to strike a deal with Republicans on Covid stimulus, but Democrats are taking steps to pass the bill through budget reconciliation, meaning they would not need any GOP votes.

4. J&J seeks FDA emergency use for Covid vaccine

Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson applied for an emergency use authorization from the FDA for its one-shot coronavirus vaccine after releasing data last week showing it was about 66% effective. If J&J's application is approved, it would be the third Covid-19 vaccine cleared for emergency use in the U.S., behind those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, both of which require two shots. The FDA's vaccine advisory committee is set to consider J&J's candidate on Feb. 26.

5. GameStop bounces some after another plunge

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images