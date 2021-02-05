Asia-Pacific stocks rise; video sharing app Kuaishou set to make Hong Kong debut

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade after overnight gains stateside that saw the S&P 500 hitting a record closing high.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.21% in early trade while the Topix index gained 1.01%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.86%.

Shares in Australia rose as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.95%. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release its monetary policy statement around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Investor focus will likely be on the Hong Kong debut of China's Kuaishou Technology, with shares of the short video app priced at 115 Hong Kong dollars (about $14.83) apiece.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.25% higher.