Asia-Pacific stocks rise; video sharing app Kuaishou set to make Hong Kong debut

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade after overnight gains stateside that saw the S&P 500 hitting a record closing high.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.21% in early trade while the Topix index gained 1.01%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.86%.
Shares in Australia rose as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.95%. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release its monetary policy statement around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Investor focus will likely be on the Hong Kong debut of China's Kuaishou Technology, with shares of the short video app priced at 115 Hong Kong dollars (about $14.83) apiece.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.25% higher.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% to a record closing high of 3,871.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 332.26 points to close at 31,055.86 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% to 13,777.74, also touching a new high.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.529 after earlier rising from levels below 91.2.
The Japanese yen traded at 105.57 per dollar after weakening from levels below 105.2 against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7599, having slipped from above $0.764 yesterday.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.