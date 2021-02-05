Covid live updates: Oxford says AstraZeneca vaccine works against UK variant; U.S. added jobs in January

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
Johnson & Johnson has asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the U.S. If approved, J&J's shot would be the third vaccine available for emergency use in the U.S., joining those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. J&J has said its vaccine was 66% effective overall in protecting against Covid. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet on Feb. 26 to discuss the application, and authorization could happen as early as this month.
The U.S. is recording at least 130,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,200 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
Democrats cleared a hurdle toward passing their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package without Republican support.
The Senate passed a budget resolution to set up the reconciliation process, which enables Democrats to pass an aid bill with a simple majority in the chamber. Vice President Kamala Harris had to break a tie after a party-line vote in the evenly split Senate.
Once the House approves an identical budget measure, Democrats can move forward with writing the rescue legislation. They aim to pass a bill before March 14, when a $300 per week federal jobless benefit and programs expanding unemployment insurance expire.
President Joe Biden, who has negotiated with a group of Republican senators, hopes to win GOP votes for the package. Many Republicans are wary of more spending after Congress passed a $900 billion relief bill in December.
The Democratic proposal calls for $1,400 direct payments, a $400 per week unemployment benefit through September, $20 billion for Covid-19 vaccine distribution, $30 billion for rent and utility assistance and $350 billion in state, local and tribal support, among other provisions.
—Jacob Pramuk
Job growth returned to the U.S. as it added 49,000 to nonfarm payrolls in January and saw the unemployment rate fall to 6.3%, reports CNBC's Jeff Cox.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 50,000 additions and for unemployment to be unchanged at 6.7%.
—Melodie Warner
AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the Covid variant circulating in Britain as it does with previously circulating variants, Reuters reports.
Oxford University said a recent analysis also showed vaccination with its shot reduced the duration of shedding and viral load, which may translate into a reduced transmission of the disease, Reuters reported.
The findings were released in a preprint paper and not peer-reviewed.
—Melodie Warner
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates as the easing of lockdowns bolstered demand for its flagship eye drug, Reuters reported.
Sales of the macular degeneration drug Eylea were hurt during the height of the pandemic as patients put off visits to doctors' offices. U.S. sales of the drug rose nearly 10% to $1.34 billion for the fourth quarter, Reuters reported.
Regeneron earned $9.53 per share on an adjusted basis, beating estimates of $8.39 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data, the wire service said.
—Melodie Warner