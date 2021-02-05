Ford CEO confident in electric-vehicle strategy, says automaker won't 'cede the future to anyone'

Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley on Friday touted the automaker's electric-vehicle strategy, telling CNBC the company intends to strongly compete in the growing market segment.

Farley's comments on "Squawk on the Street" came one day after Ford reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. As part of that announcement, Ford said it's increasing its electric-vehicle investment to $22 billion through 2025, almost double what it had previously pledged to spend.

Shares of Ford were higher by 2.7% during Friday's session to roughly $11.70 apiece.

"We're not going to cede the future to anyone," Farley told CNBC's Phil LeBeau. "Our electric strategy is very specific. We're going to invest in segments where we're the dominant player and we have scale, like the F-150, the Transit van, our Mustang."

While Ford is committing new capital for the years ahead, Farley said the company's EV transition is yielding results now and pointed to the fact its all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover has hit showrooms. He said he considers the Mach-E a "credible competitor" to Tesla's compact SUV known as the Model Y.

Ford's all-electric Transit van is expected to arrive late this year, Farley noted, and the company's work on a Michigan plant to build the electric version of its best-selling F-150 is ongoing. "This is the year. We're not talking about aspirations," said Farley, who took over as chief executive Oct. 1.