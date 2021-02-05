Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Starbucks, Foot Locker & more
Published Fri, Feb 5 2021
8:14 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth to neutral from overweight.
Citi upgraded Foot Locker to buy from neutral.
Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks to buy from hold.
Goldman Sachs upgraded Zillow to buy from neutral.
Evercore ISI added a tactical outperform to Cisco.
Raymond James downgraded Peloton to market perform from outperform.
Starbucks coffee shop logo seen at one of their stores.
Stephen Zenner | LightRocket | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
