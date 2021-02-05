Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Starbucks, Foot Locker & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth to neutral from overweight.
  • Citi upgraded Foot Locker to buy from neutral.
  • Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks to buy from hold.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Zillow to buy from neutral.
  • Evercore ISI added a tactical outperform to Cisco.
  • Raymond James downgraded Peloton to market perform from outperform.
Starbucks coffee shop logo seen at one of their stores.
Stephen Zenner | LightRocket | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

