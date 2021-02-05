Half of all Americans will bet on Sunday's Super Bowl

Getting into the Super Bowl spirit usually entails some sort of wager. This year, however, gambling on the big game looks a lot different than it has in the past.

Altogether, more than half of Americans said they'll bet on this Sunday's Super Bowl LV, according to a report from LendingTree.

Despite widespread job losses, which have curtailed discretionary spending, 43% of bettors will wager at least $100, the report found. Millennials and Generation X were the most likely to place big bets, even though they have also been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, when broken down by generation.

Still, far fewer people are willing to gamble on this year's big game compared to last year.

Overall, just over 23 million Americans will wager on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3 million fewer than a year ago, according to a separate report by the American Gaming Association.

All in, Americans will bet roughly $4.3 billion, a whopping 37% decline from 2020, the association found.

Most of those bets will be placed casually between family or friends, with fewer people betting at a sportsbook, through a bookie or in an office pool.

Amy Bonner, 48, an administrative assistant at consulting firm Cowden Associates in Pittsburgh, said her office is trying a virtual pool the first time. "We had a lot of fun pre-pandemic," she said. "Since then, we've tried to come up with different ideas to build that camaraderie while we are working remotely."

At her office, there is no cost to join and winners at the half and at the end will receive gift cards. "We wanted to keep our tradition going but thought it would be too challenging trying to exchange money as we've done in the past."

Lynn Olanoff, 39, said her coworkers are continuing the annual tradition but also making it virtual this year.