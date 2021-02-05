Latino-owned businesses are achieving record growth, but big banks still won't fund them

Edwin Sanchez, Echez CEO and member of the Latino Business Action Network meets with team members remotely.

Despite being the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. small business ecosystem, Latinos continue to struggle to secure capital from national banks.

That's according to the State of Latino Entrepreneurship 2020 research study from the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.

"Over the last five years we've really been able to dig deep into the challenges facing the Latino segment," said Marlene Orozco, lead research analyst of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.

Stanford's report found that only 20% of Latino-owned businesses that applied for national bank loans over $100,000 obtained funding, compared to 50% of White-owned businesses. When looking at loans of all sizes, the percentages change, but not the gap: among Latinos, 51% received loans versus 77% for Whites.

Driven by this discrepancy, Latinos have been more likely to seek and receive funding from sources that expose them to more personal financial risk.

The annual study examines data covering over 3,500 Latino-owned businesses. The 2020 report expanded the data pool to include 3,500 White-owned businesses as a benchmark group to compare and quantify performance.

"We're often asked what capital challenges face Latinos as it relates to other groups," said Orozco. "So we took that task on our own this year."