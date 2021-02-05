Millions of Americans could miss out on free tax help due to Covid

Before the pandemic, volunteers for Creighton University's VITA program worked closely with clients to file their tax returns for free.

Creighton University's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program has a new look this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of in-person meetings, where people sit face-to-face with students volunteering to help them prepare and file their taxes, they'll conduct the program entirely online — through video and phone calls.

"It's an important service and I'm hoping that we're able to make this work in spite of all the challenges that we're going to face," said Tom Purcell, an accounting professor and chair of the accounting department at Omaha, Nebraska-based Creighton.

The VITA program helps Americans that make $57,000 or less, or are disabled or limited English-speakers — many of whom were hard hit by the pandemic — file a tax return for free.

Program changes may lead some to paying to file a return or not filing at all and missing out on a refund. "I sure hate to see even more piled on their plate because of this," Purcell said.

The IRS has run the VITA program for 50 years, along with the Tax Counseling for the Elderly, or TCE program, which provides free tax-filing aid to those over 60 years old. The programs help millions of Americans file each year — in 2019, more than 80,000 volunteers prepared 3.5 million federal tax returns, according to the agency.

Last year, VITA's numbers dropped when Covid hit in March, disrupting the tax season. In 2020, the program had about 10,000 fewer volunteers and prepared 1 million fewer tax returns than the year before, the IRS said.

This year, some experts worry that changes to VITA due to the pandemic will leave millions of Americans without the help they need to file in a time when submitting a return is extra important.

The most vulnerable may be hurt

The most vulnerable Americans may be hurt most by the technology changes to VITA, especially those who do not have access to high-speed internet or a computer, as many sites shift to online appointments.

"There used to be a way you could file a tax return with your telephone, and that no longer exists," said Elaine Maag, principal research associate in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. "That does create a barrier for low-income people."

The Creighton program has similar concerns. In previous years, a group of volunteers would travel to the Winnebago Indian Reservation in Nebraska to help the native community file their taxes for free.