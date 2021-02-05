UK in a ‘different place’ from the euro zone on negative rates, Bank of England says

The U.K. is in a "different place" to continental Europe with regards to the need for negative interest rates, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent has told CNBC.

His comments came after the Bank of England revealed that British banks would need a minimum of six months to prepare for the introduction of a negative interest rate regime, though it clarified this did not mean that further rate cuts were imminent.

Negative rates effectively pay businesses and individuals to borrow money and penalize banks for depositing cash, in theory encouraging them to invest and spend more which can help the economy to grow. However, they exert further downward pressure on banks' profit margins, which if passed on to customers, could fail to have the desired effect.

In a letter to lenders published Thursday, Sam Woods, the head of the Bank's Prudential Regulation Authority, said a majority of banks would need time to alter systems and processes and implement strategic or tactical solutions.

Broadbent told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Friday that this would be similar to the preparation embarked upon euro zone banks in 2014 before the European Central Bank took interest rates below zero for the first time.

"We have been at least in a slightly different place from the ECB, which found itself in 2014 having already had a long period of inflation below target, and indeed inflation expectations dropping below target, and we have not been in that position," Broadbent said, adding that the bank deemed its current monetary policy "appropriate."

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of England has cut its main lending rate from 0.75% to 0.1%. It left it unchanged at its policy meeting Thursday, along with maintaining its target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion ($1.2 trillion).