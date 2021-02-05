Explosive Woody Allen documentary series coming to HBO

The story of Woody Allen's notorious relationship with Mia Farrow and their family is set to be explored in a four-part documentary on HBO.

Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, Oscar-nominated documentarians, the series titled "Allen v. Farrow" delves deep into one of Hollywood's most public scandals — the accusation that Allen had sexually abused his then 7-year-old adopted daughter Dylan. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegation.

In the bitter custody battle that followed it was revealed that Allen had been having a relationship with Farrow's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. Allen eventually married Previn.

HBO will debut the first episode in the series on Feb. 21, with new installments airing on subsequent Sundays.

The series is reminiscent of HBO's involvement in the Michael Jackson documentary "Leaving Neverland," as both were shot in secret. Jackson had been accused of pedophilia before his death in 2009. He denied the allegations.