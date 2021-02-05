Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO
Entertainment

Explosive Woody Allen documentary series coming to HBO

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Share
Key Points
  • The story of Woody Allen's notorious relationship with Mia Farrow and their family is set to be explored in a four-part documentary on HBO.
  • The series delves into one of Hollywood's most public scandals — the accusation that Allen had sexually abused his then 7-year-old daughter Dylan. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegation.
  • HBO will debut the first episode in the series on Feb. 21, with new installments airing on subsequent Sundays.
Director Woody Allen starts filming a new movie in San Sebastián on July 09, 2019.
Europa Press News | Getty Images

The story of Woody Allen's notorious relationship with Mia Farrow and their family is set to be explored in a four-part documentary on HBO.

Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, Oscar-nominated documentarians, the series titled "Allen v. Farrow" delves deep into one of Hollywood's most public scandals — the accusation that Allen had sexually abused his then 7-year-old adopted daughter Dylan. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegation.

In the bitter custody battle that followed it was revealed that Allen had been having a relationship with Farrow's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. Allen eventually married Previn.

HBO will debut the first episode in the series on Feb. 21, with new installments airing on subsequent Sundays.

The series is reminiscent of HBO's involvement in the Michael Jackson documentary "Leaving Neverland," as both were shot in secret. Jackson had been accused of pedophilia before his death in 2009. He denied the allegations.