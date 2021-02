Dan Amos, chairman and chief executive officer of Aflac, pets a duck while sitting on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, September 10, 2018.

The market volatility may be causing some investor uncertainty but there's still plenty of value to be found according to Wall Street analysts who named some of their top underappreciated stocks this week.

CNBC PRO combed through Wall Street research to find some of the best ideas amid the market frenzy.